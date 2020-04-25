How to use a Japanese Washing Machine — Living in Japan 101 Guides

Moving to a different country comes with a lot of new experience, but much like death and taxes, laundry is a constant. However, doing laundry in Japan presents its own set of challenges. In this article we’ll go over major functions of washing machines in Japan to help you get through your chores quickly and stress-free!

Washing machine basics

Let’s take a look at a standard, run-of-the-mill washing machine in Japan. Most standard models are top-loading, but front-loading machines are also available. Broadly speaking, top-loading machines are cheaper than front-loading models. However, top-loading machines use more water per wash, and have a tendency to wrinkle clothes more than their front-loading siblings.

Here’s a closer look at the control panel for this washing machine. It can be a little overwhelming at first, but once you figure out the most basic setting to use you should be set for most washing conditions.

Washing machine controls translated

Japanese (Kanji) Japanese (Kana) Romaji English 電源 でんげん dengen Power 入 いり iri On 切 きり kiri Off おまかせ おまかせ omakase Automatic すすぎ１回 すすぎいっかい susugi ikkai One rinse cycle 香りしっかり かおりしっかり kaori shikkari Fragrance saver お急ぎ おいそぎ oisogi Speed wash つけおき つけおき tsukeoki Soak 毛布 もうふ moufu Blanket 手洗い てあらい tearai Delicates (lit. hand wash) 槽カビ予防 うけかびよぼう ukekabiyobou Washing basin mold prevention 槽洗浄 うけせんじょう ukesenjyou Washing basin cleaning 送風乾燥 そうふうかんそう soufuukansou Drying 3時間 さんじかん sanjikan Three hours 時間後 じかんご jikango …hours later 予約 よやく yoyaku Timer 残り（約）分 のこり（やく）ぶん nokori (yaku) bun Time remaining (approx.) min. 洗い あらい arai Wash すすぎ すすぎ susugi Rinse 脱水 だっすい dassui Dry 行程 こうてい koutei Cycle 水量 すいりょう suiryou Water volume コース こーす kousu Course ふたロック ふたろっく futarokku Cover lock チャイルドロック ちゃいるどろっく chairudorokku Child lock スタート すたーと sutaato Start 一時停止 いちじていし ichijiteishi Stop

Some of these phrases might be specific to this brand of washing machine, but in general this list of vocabulary words should help guide you in getting used to your washing machine. Some of the translations are take a more contextual approach rather than a literal translation approach.

Most of the operations should be self-explanatory, but in case you’re curious about a few of the course modes here is a brief overview of what they mean on this particular model of washing machine:

Automatic – General basic washing cycles for most clothes. One rinse cycle – Normally a wash uses two rinse cycles to rinse away detergent before drying, but this will only perform one rinse cycle Fragrance saver – After washing with detergent, the machine will make a noise to inform the user that they can now add fabric softener, etc. Speed wash – A quick washing cycle. Soak – This will lengthen the amount of time the clothes are in the soapy water, in order to remove tougher stains. Blankets – Uses a little more water and takes a little more time to ensure larger items like blankets can be fully washed. Also adjusts how the articles are agitated in the washing basin to keep large articles from tangling. Delicates – Adjusts how the articles are agitated and shortens the rotating drying time to prevent delicate articles from wearing. Washing basin mold prevention – Use with a manufacturer approved washing machine bleach to prevent mold buildup. Washing basin cleaning – Use with a manufacturer approved washing machine cleaner to clean residue inside the washing basin. Ventilation drying – Long drying mode.

Quick run-down on using the washing machine

This will vary a lot between different brands and styles of machines, but here’s the rundown for how to use a washing machine like this:

Press 入 to turn on the washing machine. Press 水量 to scroll through different water volume amounts to select the appropriate one. Press コース to scroll through different courses to select the appropriate one. Put the appropriate amount of detergent in the washing machine receptacle. Close the lid. Press スタート.

