IKEA Harajuku: IKEA’s First City-Center Location

IKEA Harajuku is the Swedish build-it-yourself home furnishing company’s’s first foray into opening a store located in an urban area.

On June 8, IKEA Harajuku opened its doors, which coincidentally are located right across the new Harajuku Station on the Yamanote Line. The store is part of the upscale with HARAJUKU shopping complex, which gives the area around Harajuku Station even more options for shopping dining.

In this article one of our staff writers will take you through the store and highlight some of the interesting finds!

A furniture store in Harajuku?

The IKEA Harajuku store is the 11th IKEA store to open in Japan, but the first one in a city-center location. The store seems targeted toward the high number of Tokyo’s population living in single-dwelling apartments. Located just across from Harajuku Station, this will make for an easy stop for those looking for something to do on the way home from work.

Visitors will find the familiar IKEA staples: home furnishing, IKEA restaurant, and even a small IKEA grocery store. With example rooms styled to perfection with IKEA furniture, those starting their new Tokyo life can get interior decorating inspiration just from walking around the store!

The interior of the IKEA Harajuku store is similar to other locations: the bulk of the furniture and home goods sections follow a single path that takes you through the different sections and example rooms. The major difference between other IKEA stores in Japan and the one in Harajuku is that the other branches focus more on family furniture needs and are usually located quite a bit away from the nearest train station. In most cases, it’s best to take a car to visit the other IKEA locations in Japan.

IKEA Harajuku features and highlights

At the IKEA Harajuku store you’ll find two floors: each with a checkout counter and an exit. This is a departure from the norm compared to other IKEA stores which tend to have just one entrance and exit, forcing shoppers along a predetermined path. The furniture and home goods sections are broadly divided into four categories: sleep, organize, relax, and cook & eat. You’ll also find a cafe on the second floor and a convenience store on the first floor.

Most studio 1R and 1K apartments in Tokyo are quite compact. In general, 1R apartments can range from 12 – 19 square meters, 1K apartments can be found from around 20 – 25 square meters. This has a huge impact on how you can furnish your apartment. Luckily, the example room displays in the store give visitors a quick and easy visual guide to organizing a Tokyo apartment.

The IKEA Harajuku store boasts roughly 900 different products that you can purchase directly at the store, and an additional 1,000 items (larger furniture) can be purchased through the online store and delivered to your address. You can also browse furniture not displayed in the store and the store staff can help you with ordering it from the online store (almost 9,500 items in IKEA’s complete catalog).

Harajuku store exclusive features

Swedish convenience store

Located on the first floor, the Swedish convenience store is a quick stop where you can find a variety of interesting products. Many of the items here are eco-friendly and use “raw plant materials” as their ingredients. This includes plant-based ramen, ice cream, and even environmentally friendly shopping bags! It’s possible to buy a bite to eat at the counter (cinnamon rolls, ice cream, coffee, etc.) and take it outside to enjoy while you explore the rest of Harajuku.

Swedish cafe & exclusive cuisine

No IKEA store is complete without a cafe to re-energize yourself when browsing furniture! The IKEA Harajuku store features Swedish rolls, soups, and drinks. At the cafe you’ll find tunnbröd, a Swedish flatbread that comes with either sweet or savory fillings. You won’t find this in other IKEA stores, it’s a Harajuku limited specialty!

with HARAJUKU

Right across from Harajuku Station you’ll find the new with HARAJUKU (ウィズ原宿) retail/commercial/residential complex that opened on June 5, 2020. Previously, this area was occupied by old apartment buildings between Takeshita Street and Omotesando. This new building comprises 10 stories (and 3 basement floors). The core concept for this complex is “weaving a gathering place for the future.”

Basement/1F/2F: commercial/retail facilities 14 stores including IKEA Harajuku, UNIQLO UT, OSHMAN’S, Starbucks

3F: exhibition space/restaurant/shared working space

4F – 10F: with HARAJUKU RESIDENCE 53 high-end rental apartment units ranging from 40 sqm to 120 sqm in size Concierge service Lounge area overlooks Meiji Shrine



