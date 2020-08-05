IKEA Harajuku: IKEA’s First City-Center Location

IKEA Harajuku is the Swedish build-it-yourself home furnishing company’s’s first foray into opening a store located in an urban area.

On June 8, IKEA Harajuku opened its doors, which coincidentally are located right across the new Harajuku Station on the Yamanote Line. The store is part of the upscale with HARAJUKU shopping complex, which gives the area around Harajuku Station even more options for shopping dining.

In this article one of our staff writers will take you through the store and highlight some of the interesting finds!

The with HARAJUKU shopping complex located across from Harajuku Station. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Since Tokyo is still trying to reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases, visitors to IKEA Harajuku had to form a queue to get their temperature checked before entering. On the first weekend after the store opened (6/13) it took about 90 minutes to actually enter the store after queueing. Photo: Real Estate Japan

A furniture store in Harajuku?

The IKEA Harajuku store is the 11th IKEA store to open in Japan, but the first one in a city-center location. The store seems targeted toward the high number of Tokyo’s population living in single-dwelling apartments. Located just across from Harajuku Station, this will make for an easy stop for those looking for something to do on the way home from work.

Visitors will find the familiar IKEA staples: home furnishing, IKEA restaurant, and even a small IKEA grocery store. With example rooms styled to perfection with IKEA furniture, those starting their new Tokyo life can get interior decorating inspiration just from walking around the store!

This example display shows how to maximize your room in a small kitchen. Since apartment space comes at a premium price in most areas of Tokyo, it’s good to actually see how you can organize your own apartment to reduce clutter! Photo: Real Estate Japan

And for those just starting their life in Tokyo, IKEA has gone ahead and provided examples of furniture/home goods that would be a great addition to any empty apartment! At just ¥30,000 for all the items in this picture, it’s a great way to get started when moving to Tokyo. Photo: Real Estate Japan

The interior of the IKEA Harajuku store is similar to other locations: the bulk of the furniture and home goods sections follow a single path that takes you through the different sections and example rooms. The major difference between other IKEA stores in Japan and the one in Harajuku is that the other branches focus more on family furniture needs and are usually located quite a bit away from the nearest train station. In most cases, it’s best to take a car to visit the other IKEA locations in Japan.

IKEA Harajuku features and highlights

At the IKEA Harajuku store you’ll find two floors: each with a checkout counter and an exit. This is a departure from the norm compared to other IKEA stores which tend to have just one entrance and exit, forcing shoppers along a predetermined path. The furniture and home goods sections are broadly divided into four categories: sleep, organize, relax, and cook & eat. You’ll also find a cafe on the second floor and a convenience store on the first floor.

This sign in the IKEA Harajuku store tells visitors how to navigate the two-story store. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Since the IKEA Harajuku store caters toward those living in single-dwelling apartments, the “sleep” area of the store displays mostly twin bed furnishings. Photo: IKEA

As you might have guessed, the “Organise” section of the store is where you can find home goods like hangers, storage boxes, racks, and other items to keep your apartment clutter-free. Photo: Real Estate Japan

If you are trying to make your apartment more comfortable, the “Relax” section of IKEA Harajuku should be your destination. Lighting, chairs, pillows, flowers and plants here can all help create a welcoming and relaxing home. This oversized yellow chair is available for visitors to take a picture with! Photo: Real Estate Japan

The “Cook & Eat” section of the store is home to pots, pans, and other cookware in addition to Swedish frozen foods! Photo: Real Estate Japan

Most studio 1R and 1K apartments in Tokyo are quite compact. In general, 1R apartments can range from 12 – 19 square meters, 1K apartments can be found from around 20 – 25 square meters. This has a huge impact on how you can furnish your apartment. Luckily, the example room displays in the store give visitors a quick and easy visual guide to organizing a Tokyo apartment.

At under ¥37,000 for all the furniture in this example room, the IKEA Harajuku showroom offers great inspiration for those looking to get the most out of their Tokyo apartments. Check out the usage of a bunkbed to maximize space! Photo: Real Estate Japan

You can use IKEA’s app to overlay an augmented reality image of furniture in your apartment. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Typical studio apartments in Japan are pretty compact, and this can catch many moving to Tokyo off-guard. However, as seen in this example room, you can still furnish and decorate a small space with plenty of style. Photo: Real Estate Japan

The IKEA Harajuku store boasts roughly 900 different products that you can purchase directly at the store, and an additional 1,000 items (larger furniture) can be purchased through the online store and delivered to your address. You can also browse furniture not displayed in the store and the store staff can help you with ordering it from the online store (almost 9,500 items in IKEA’s complete catalog).

You’ll probably want to bring along your smartphone and download the IKEA app to take advantage of all the QR code functionality in the store. Scanning a product can add it to your basket, or you can use the AR (augmented reality) code to have a virtual digitalization of the product show up in your phone’s camera to visualize how the furniture would look in your apartment! The future has never been more convenient! Photo: Real Estate Japan

Harajuku store exclusive features

This stuffed bear is showing off a special miniature IKEA bag can only be found at the IKEA Harajuku store! The small IKEA bag can be used to hold change or use it for organizing your daily necessities in your handbag or backpack! Photo: Real Estate Japan

Swedish convenience store

The Swedish convenience store inside IKEA Harajuku. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Located on the first floor, the Swedish convenience store is a quick stop where you can find a variety of interesting products. Many of the items here are eco-friendly and use “raw plant materials” as their ingredients. This includes plant-based ramen, ice cream, and even environmentally friendly shopping bags! It’s possible to buy a bite to eat at the counter (cinnamon rolls, ice cream, coffee, etc.) and take it outside to enjoy while you explore the rest of Harajuku.

Plant-based ramen on top of Nordic low-alcohol beer – only at IKEA Harajuku! Photo: Real Estate Japan

Plant-based, non-fried noodles with no chemical additives! On the left is a curry flavor and regular flavor on the right. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Swedish cafe & exclusive cuisine

The Swedish cafe located on the second floor of IKEA Harajuku. Photo: Real Estate Japan

No IKEA store is complete without a cafe to re-energize yourself when browsing furniture! The IKEA Harajuku store features Swedish rolls, soups, and drinks. At the cafe you’ll find tunnbröd, a Swedish flatbread that comes with either sweet or savory fillings. You won’t find this in other IKEA stores, it’s a Harajuku limited specialty!

The menu at the Swedish cafe in IKEA Harajuku. Photo: Real Estate Cafe

To order, use the touchscreen monitors to choose your items and you will receive a number. The interface can be displayed in Japanese, Chinese, and English. Once your number is called you can pick up your order at the counter. Photo: Real Estate Japan

View from the second floor. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Fun fact: you can see the old wooden Harajuku Station from the second floor of IKEA Harajuku! Photo: Real Estate Japan

with HARAJUKU

The with HARAJUKU shopping complex as seen from Harajuku Station across the street. Photo: Real Estate Japan

Right across from Harajuku Station you’ll find the new with HARAJUKU (ウィズ原宿) retail/commercial/residential complex that opened on June 5, 2020. Previously, this area was occupied by old apartment buildings between Takeshita Street and Omotesando. This new building comprises 10 stories (and 3 basement floors). The core concept for this complex is “weaving a gathering place for the future.”

  • Basement/1F/2F: commercial/retail facilities
    • 14 stores including IKEA Harajuku, UNIQLO UT, OSHMAN’S, Starbucks
  • 3F: exhibition space/restaurant/shared working space
  • 4F – 10F: with HARAJUKU RESIDENCE
    • 53 high-end rental apartment units ranging from 40 sqm to 120 sqm in size
    • Concierge service
    • Lounge area overlooks Meiji Shrine

Check out listings on our website for apartments in this building.

1LDK apartment in with HARAJUKU RESIDENCE

2LDK apartment in with HARAJUKU RESIDENCE

The with HARAJUKU complex is designed with plenty of green. The stylish look is very fitting for the hip Harajuku area. Photo: Real Estate Japan

From the 3rd floor deck at the with HARAJUKU complex you can peer over Takeshita Street and even see a glimpse of the skyscrapers of Shinjuku. Photo: Real Estate Japan

The indoor 3rd floor open area overlooks Meiji Jingu Shrine and Harajuku Station. Photo: Real Estate Japan

UNIQLO UT in Harajuku is currently showcasing a collaborative collection between Takashi Murakami and Billie Eilish. Photo: Real Estate Japan

The old Harajuku Station and the new with HARAJUKU complex behind it. Photo: Real Estate Japan

The new Harajuku Station beside the old Harajuku Station (now closed). Photo: Real Estate Japan

Original article written in Traditional Chinese (here).