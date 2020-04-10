Izakaya ok, but not bars: Osaka state-of-emergency creates a bit of confusion

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, Osaka announced on April 10th a list of businesses that would be asked to close to comply with the state-of-emergency declaration. Businesses deemed nonessential to supporting daily life will be asked to shutter until May 6th. The prefectural government is also considering publicly announcing the names of businesses that do not comply with the order, since there are no actual penalties for businesses that choose not to comply.

The Osaka government will make a formal decision on applicable businesses by April 13th.

Osaka’s list of nonessential businesses is by and large similar to the one announced by Tokyo. For example, nightclubs, cabarets, and bars are among the facilities that will be asked to close. However, according to reporting by the Mainichi newspaper, one item in particular has caused a bit of confusion in the prefecture’s food and beverage industry and among customers. Similar to the situation in Tokyo, izakaya (Japanese-style pubs) are not being asked to closed. Restaurant and izakaya will be asked to limit their hours of operation and how late they can serve alcohol.

Still, the logic of differentiating between bars and izakaya is puzzling to some patrons, according to interviews conducted by the Mainichi with twenty and thirty-year olds. On the other hand (unsurprisingly), an izakaya owner said that he welcomed being able to continue operating his business, although he regrets not being able to open his shop during the most lucrative late-night hours.

Unlike in Tokyo, the Osaka government does not plan to provide compensation to small business owners who are being asked to temporarily suspend their operations. The Tokyo metropolitan government is expected to provide 500,000 yen ($4,600) per business that complies with the city’s temporary closure requests.

On Thursday, Osaka reported a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, with a record 92 newly confirmed infected people.

Businesses that will be asked to close in Osaka

Cabarets, nightclubs, dance halls, bars, Internet cafes, karaoke boxes, live music venues (live houses), theaters, movie theaters, performance spaces, meeting halls, gymnasiums, bowling alleys, sports clubs, mahjong clubs, pachinko parlors, game centers, schools (excluding universities), driving schools, cram schools, museums, art museums, libraries, hotels and ryokan (when they will be used for meetings/gatherings), and all facilities/stores other than those providing goods necessary for daily life.

Businesses that won’t be asked to close in Osaka

Hospitals, medical clinics, wholesale markets, food ingredient sellers, department stores, home centers (DIY stores), supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants (including izakaya), coffee shops [but hours of operations for restaurants and izakaya should be restricted to between 5AM and 8PM and alcohol service should end by 7PM], hotels, ryokan, busses, taxi cabs, rental cars, railways, boats, airlines, distribution/delivery services, factories, banks, stock exchanges, insurance companies, government offices, funeral homes, public baths, pawn shops, veterinarians, beauty parlors, barber shops, laundries, businesses related to garbage disposal, and social welfare facilities (including nursery schools, after-school study clubs, senior care facilities).

Sources: Mainichi newspaper, April 11, 2020 (Japanese), Kyodo news, April 9, 2020

Lead photo: An izakaya in Nipponbashi, Osaka, taken in 2015, iStock stock photo