Japan Border Update: Travelers arriving from the US now required to quarantine for first 3 to 6 days in gov’t facility

The United States Embassy in Tokyo has issued a travel alert to advise travelers arriving from the United States that all travelers arriving from the US (including all 50 states, the district of Columbia, and all US territories) are now required to quarantine in a Japanese government-designated location for the first three or six days, depending on their point of origin, of their 14-day quarantine.

The areas in the United States from which travelers to Japan must comply with the mandatory three-day or six-day quarantine at the Government of Japan’s designated facilities are as indicated below.

Regardless of the international point of origin, all travelers entering Japan remain subject to a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and are prohibited from using public transportation, including domestic flights, taxis, and rail services. The previous reduced quarantine period of 10 days for vaccinated travelers no longer applies under any circumstances.

All authorized travelers inbound to Japan must receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of flight departure. These tests must be presented in the prescribed format and must comply with very strict requirements.

The U.S. Embassy notes that it is unable to advocate or intervene on behalf of U.S. citizen travelers denied boarding at their point of origin or denied entry into Japan.

Under Japan’s recently strengthened COVID-19 prevention rules, vaccination status has no impact on an individual’s eligibility to travel to Japan, and Japan’s quarantine restrictions apply regardless of vaccination status. The Government of Japan has also capped international arrivals to 3,500 per day.

