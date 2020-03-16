Japan Coronavirus Cases by Prefecture: Ministry of Health Identifies Main Clusters

Japan’s Ministry of Health has published a breakdown of novel coronavirus cases by prefecture. The Ministry counted 681 cases nationwide as of noon on March 15th, excluding the 697 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. A total of 31 infected people have died.
As JapanToday reports, Japan has the ninth-largest number of infections in the world, behind China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, France, Germany and the United States, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information such as data released by each government.
This is the breakdown by prefecture:
|Prefecture
|Number of Confirmed
Cases
|Nationwide
|681
|1
|Hokkaido
|141
|2
|Aichi
|117
|3
|Osaka
|86
|4
|Tokyo
|81
|5
|Hyogo
|53
|6
|Kanagawa
|43
|7
|Chiba
|29
|8
|Saitama
|27
|9
|Niigata
|14
|10
|Kyoto
|14
|11
|Wakayama
|12
|12
|Kochi
|11
|13
|Gunma
|5
|14
|Ishikawa
|5
|15
|Mie
|5
|16
|Kumamoto
|5
|17
|Shizuoka
|4
|18
|Nara
|4
|19
|Nagano
|3
|20
|Gifu
|3
|21
|Fukuoka
|3
|22
|Okinawa
|3
|23
|Fukushima
|2
|24
|Tochigi
|2
|25
|Yamanashi
|2
|26
|Miyagi
|1
|27
|Akita
|1
|28
|Shiga
|1
|29
|Hiroshima
|1
|30
|Yamaguchi
|1
|31
|Ehime
|1
|32
|Saga
|1
|33
|Oita
|1
|34
|Miyazaki
|1
Sources: Japan Ministry of Health (in Japanese, March 15, 2020; JapanToday; Reuters
Lead image: Wikimedia map of Japan by region