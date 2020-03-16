Japan Coronavirus Cases by Prefecture: Ministry of Health Identifies Main Clusters

Japan’s Ministry of Health has published a breakdown of novel coronavirus cases by prefecture. The Ministry counted 681 cases nationwide as of noon on March 15th, excluding the 697 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. A total of 31 infected people have died.

As JapanToday reports, Japan has the ninth-largest number of infections in the world, behind China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, France, Germany and the United States, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information such as data released by each government.

This is the breakdown by prefecture:

Prefecture Number of Confirmed

Cases Nationwide 681 1 Hokkaido 141 2 Aichi 117 3 Osaka 86 4 Tokyo 81 5 Hyogo 53 6 Kanagawa 43 7 Chiba 29 8 Saitama 27 9 Niigata 14 10 Kyoto 14 11 Wakayama 12 12 Kochi 11 13 Gunma 5 14 Ishikawa 5 15 Mie 5 16 Kumamoto 5 17 Shizuoka 4 18 Nara 4 19 Nagano 3 20 Gifu 3 21 Fukuoka 3 22 Okinawa 3 23 Fukushima 2 24 Tochigi 2 25 Yamanashi 2 26 Miyagi 1 27 Akita 1 28 Shiga 1 29 Hiroshima 1 30 Yamaguchi 1 31 Ehime 1 32 Saga 1 33 Oita 1 34 Miyazaki 1

Sources: Japan Ministry of Health (in Japanese, March 15, 2020; JapanToday; Reuters

Lead image: Wikimedia map of Japan by region