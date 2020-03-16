Japan Coronavirus Cases by Prefecture: Ministry of Health Identifies Main Clusters

Japan’s Ministry of Health has published a breakdown of novel coronavirus cases by prefecture. The Ministry counted 681 cases nationwide as of noon on March 15th, excluding the 697 people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. A total of 31 infected people have died.

As JapanToday reports, Japan has the ninth-largest number of infections in the world, behind China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, France, Germany and the United States, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information such as data released by each government.

This is the breakdown by prefecture:

Prefecture Number of Confirmed
Cases
Nationwide 681
1 Hokkaido 141
2 Aichi 117
3 Osaka 86
4 Tokyo 81
5 Hyogo 53
6 Kanagawa 43
7 Chiba 29
8 Saitama 27
9 Niigata 14
10 Kyoto 14
11 Wakayama 12
12 Kochi 11
13 Gunma 5
14 Ishikawa 5
15 Mie 5
16 Kumamoto 5
17 Shizuoka 4
18 Nara 4
19 Nagano 3
20 Gifu 3
21 Fukuoka 3
22 Okinawa 3
23 Fukushima 2
24 Tochigi 2
25 Yamanashi 2
26 Miyagi 1
27 Akita 1
28 Shiga 1
29 Hiroshima 1
30 Yamaguchi 1
31 Ehime 1
32 Saga 1
33 Oita 1
34 Miyazaki 1

Sources: Japan Ministry of Health (in Japanese, March 15, 2020; JapanToday; Reuters

Lead image: Wikimedia map of Japan by region