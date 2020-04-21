Japan COVID-19 ¥100,000 Payment Application Form – English Translation

In this article we provide a translation of the draft application form for the ¥100,000 special “fixed benefit” payment that will be provided to every resident of Japan who has a Residence Card.

The draft was released on April 20th by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for use as a template by municipal governments.

Local governments are still in the preparation stages of sending out application forms to residents. Please be aware that the final application form may differ from the one translated below.

How do I apply?

1. By Postal Mail

Your municipal government office will mail the application to you at the address on your Residence Card. Fill in the application form and and attach proof-of identity/bank account documents. Mail the form back to your municipal government office.

Scroll below for an explanation and translation of the ¥100,000 application form.

2. Apply online through My Number Portal

If you have a My Number Card, you can also apply to receive the payment online through the My Number Portal.

The Ministry has not indicated whether the link is live yet for online applications. When it goes live, you can log into your account to apply and upload your documents through the My Number Portal.

Am I eligible to receive the payment?

Please see this article for details on eligibility and other FAQs on the special payment

Updated details on Japan’s COVID-19 ¥100,000 payment to all residents of Japan

Translation Cheat Sheet for Application Form

In the translation below, the original Japanese is shown in bold, English translation follows this mark ==>, and explanatory notes follow, as necessary.

The draft application form looks like this:

Explanatory Text

At the top of the form is some explanatory text. There’s nothing you have to fill in here.