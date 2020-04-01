Japan Expands Entry Ban as of April 3rd: Full List of 73 Countries Here

Japanese officials announced on April 1st that Japan will expand a ban on the entry of non-Japanese people to cover 73 countries as the nation tries to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

According to information published by the Ministry of Justice on its website, starting on April 3rd, foreign nationals who have stayed in the following countries or territories within 14 days of applying for landing permission will be denied entry.

The entry ban does not apply to Japanese citizens or Special Permanent Residents (特別永住者).

People who have left Japan by April 2nd with a re-entry permit and who have Permanent Resident, Japanese Spouse, or Permanent Resident Spouse statuses or anyone who is the spouse or child of a Japanese national without a status-of-residence, is exempt from the entry ban.

If you are a foreigner who leaves Japan on or after April 3rd even if you have a re-entry permit and have one of the following statuses (Permanent Resident, Japanese Spouse, Permanent Resident Spouse), you will, on principle be refused re-entry to Japan. Therefore, the Ministry advises that if you are a foreign resident of Japan you should refrain from traveling to areas where you may be refused landing.

April 3rd Entry Ban – List of Countries

Starting on April 3rd, foreign nationals who have stayed in the following countries or territories within 14 days of applying for landing permission will be denied entry.

Source: Ministry of Justice website (in Japanese)

Lead image: iStock