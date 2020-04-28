Japan Expands List of Countries Subject to Entry Ban as of April 29th: List Here

Japan’s Ministry of Justice announced on April 27th that it will expand the list of countries subject to denial of landing permission as of April 29th, in order to help control the spread of the coronavirus. On April 1st, the Ministry announced a list of 73 countries subject to entry ban to Japan. The April 27th announcement added the following countries to the list:

Antigua and Barbuda

Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis

Dominican Republic

Barbados

Peru

Ukraine

Belarus

Russia

United Arab Emirates

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

Djibouti

As of April 29th, foreign nationals who have stayed in the above countries or territories (and including the 73 countries listed in the April 1st announcement) within 14 days of applying for landing permission will, in principle, be denied entry to Japan.

The order also applies to foreign residents with the following residency statuses, including their spouses and children:

永住者 (Eijū-sha) – Permanent Residents

日本人の配偶者 (Nihonjin no haigūsha) – Spouses of Japanese Nationals

定住者 (Teijū-sha) – Long-Term Permanent Residents

Due to this, the Ministry advises that foreign residents with the above residency statuses avoid travel to countries where they may be subject to denial of landing. However, the announcement also said that under special circumstances, exceptions may be made in individual cases.

The entry ban does not apply to Japanese citizens or Special Permanent Residents (特別永住者).

Source: Ministry of Justice website, April 27, 2020 (in Japanese)

