Japan to consider scrapping requirement for pre-department negative COVID test for border entry

The Japanese government may soon do away with the requirement to show proof of a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test result when entering or returning to Japan.
The Nikkei newspaper reports that in an online press conference given on August 22, Prime Minister Kishida said that in order to reduce the burden on public health centers and medical institutions, the government will announce measures in the next few days designed to further relax border restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.
For example, one key change would be that people who have been vaccinated may be exempt from having to show proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours of departing for Japan. This requirement and the accompanying documentation has been criticized for being inconvenient and costly. It has also been pointed out that in some countries, it is becoming difficult to get the required test and documentation, as more countries are winding down the number of testing facilities.
The pre-departure testing requirement has also been criticized for making it burdensome for people to go on overseas business trips and for inbound tourists.
Japan has the strictest border entry requirements among major developed countries. In principle, entries from almost all countries and regions are suspended.
Currently, people from some countries and regions can come to Japan for tourism but only if they book their visit through a travel agency as part of specific tour packages.
Otherwise, new entries are limited to individuals coming for short-term (three months or less) business trips or for long-term stay, if they are sponsored by a company to work or for a school to study.
The government is also considering raising the daily limit of people being allowed to enter or re-enter Japan, which is currently set at 20,000.
Current requirements
The requirements for COVID testing upon arrival in the country and home quarantine are different for each of the groups, as detailed in the chart below.
Country classification
The country classification by color was announced on May 26th by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Health.
Source: Nikkei newspaper, August 22, 2022 (in Japanese)
Photo credit: Haneda Airport July 31, 2021, iStock/Stossi mammot
Bilingual Agents
All of the agents who list properties on realestate.co.jp are bilingual in Japanese and English. Some agents can also handle inquiries in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and other languages. Please click on the links below to see their listings:
All For Sale Property Listings
FAQs About Buying Property in Japan
Can a foreigner buy property in Japan?
Yes. You can buy property in Japan regardless of your nationality or country of origin. There are also no residency requirements for buying real estate in Japan. Securing financing as a resident foreigner is more complicated. For info on financing, please see Basic Requirements for Getting a Mortgage as a Foreigner in Japan
Webinars on Buying Property in Japan
Please see our seminar page for a current list of seminars on: how to buy a home in Japan, investing in Japanese real estate for beginners, how to apply for permanent residency in Japan, how to sell property in Japan, and much more.
How do I get a property loan as a foreigner in Japan?
Please see this article for information on: Getting a property loan as a foreigner in Japan
Mortgage rates in Japan: May 2022
What is the process for buying a property in Japan?
Please see our step-by-step guide: Guide to Buying Property in Japan
See how much you can borrow and your monthly payments in yen: Yen Mortgage Loan Calculator
For information about purchase and brokerage fees: Breakdown of real estate purchase fees and taxes in Japan
Need to Know
Buying a Tokyo investment property
What is the average yield for an investment property in Japan?
Leasehold rights in Japan: Advantages and disadvantages
Earthquake building codes and technology in Japan
Can I legally rent out my home in Japan on AirBnB?
Repair reserve fund fees explained
Parking spaces in Japanese condominium buildings explained
Building your own home in Japan
7 reasons why foreigners are interested in buy a home in Japan, especially now – March 2022 Update
Average price of an apartment in Japan by prefecture – 2022 Ranking
Bilingual Real Estate Agent in Tokyo Answers Your FAQs on Buying and Managing an Investment Property
How much is my property worth?
Real Estate Japan is pleased to offer free, no obligation appraisals for owners of property in Japan. Please click here and fill out the form: How much is my property worth?
7 situations when you should consider selling your investment property in Japan
What are the main factors affecting home sale prices in Japan in 2019?
Akiya Banks in Japan
- Akiya banks in Japan: Links to vacant house databases by prefecture
- How much does it cost to renovate an akiya in Japan
- What you should know before buying a vacant home in Japan
- What to do with Tokyo’s hundreds of thousands of vacant homes
- Government plans to turn Japan’s abandoned houses into semi-quasi public housing
- Akiya Bank Japan vacant house database to now include government public assets
- 7 trends & events that will shape Japan and the Japanese real estate market in 2019