Japan to ease coronavirus travel restrictions for business travelers from 4 countries in June

TV Asahi reports that the Japanese government is planning to ease travel restrictions as early as this month for business travelers from Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Viet Nam, and may allow up to 250 people a day from these countries to enter the country.

In order to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, the government currently bans entry by nationals from 111 countries. Please see the list of countries subject to entry ban to Japan here. However, Japan is in discussions with authorities from the four countries mentioned above to ease travel restrictions for a limited number of business travelers because the rate of infection has stabilized in those countries. The government is finalizing a policy to allow up to 250 business travelers a day in total to enter Japan.

Business travelers from the four countries will be allowed to enter Japan but will be asked not to use public transportation and to agree to have their location tracked via smartphone.

According to the same report by TV Asahi, Japan also intends to set up a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing facility for travelers leaving Japan.

Source: TV Asahi via Yahoo Japan News, June 11, 2020 (in Japanese)

Lead photo: iStock

You may also be interested in: