Japan to expand entry ban to include United States, Most of Europe, China

Japan will refuse entry to people traveling from the United States, China, South Korea, and most of Europe, in the face of a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. This is according to a report in the Asahi newspaper, citing a few government sources. The government may also ban entry from and travel to some countries in Southeast Asia and Africa.

The measure would apply to anyone who have been to any of the listed regions within 14 days of arriving in Japan.

Prior to this, on January 23rd, Japan had required travelers arriving from the United States to self-quarantine for fourteen days, in an effort to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry is also set to raise its travel advisory for the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe, including Britain, to Level 3, warning Japanese citizens to “avoid all travel” to those countries, according to the sources.

Source: Asahi newspaper, March 30, 2020 (In Japanese), JapanToday