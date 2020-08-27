Japan to Extend Employment Subsidies for Companies to Keep Employees on Payroll in Wake of Coronavirus

The Japanese government plans to extend employment adjustment subsidies to support companies that continue to keep employees on their payroll in the wake of the coronavirus. This is according to a report by the Nikkei newspaper.

These special subsidies, originally announced in April and implemented starting in June, basically help small and medium-sized companies pay workers in order to take leaves-of-absence, rather than having to let them go. Employment adjustment subsidies existed before the spread of the coronavirus but were increased when the government declared a state-of-emergency in early April.

Small and medium-sized companies account for 99.7% of all companies in Japan. Companies in the tourism, hospitality and restaurant sectors have already been hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus, but the economic fallout is being felt in every sector of the economy.

Companies receiving employment adjustment subsidies are expected to allow their employees to take a leaves of absences, while paying them at least 60 percent of their wages. In normal circumstances, SMEs applying for employment adjustment subsidies would receive subsidies equal to two-thirds of wage costs, but the emergency stimulus package implemented in June allowed subsidies to be raised to 90 percent, with a maximum daily amount of ¥8,330 per employee per day. Some SMEs are eligible to receive subsidies of up to 100% of wage costs, for a maximum daily payout of ¥10,500.

This extra subsidy was slated to last to the end of September, but the government now plans to extend it to the end of this. However, the amount may be reduced starting in 2021.

As of August 21, the government had provided ¥994.1 billion yen employment adjustment subsidies to companies, but reserve funds covered by corporate insurance premiums are rapidly being depleted. So in parallel with the extension of subsidies, the government plans to borrow from the unemployment insurance system in order to continue paying the employment adjustment subsidies.

Source: Nikkei newspaper, August 26, 2020 (in Japanese)

Lead image: iStock