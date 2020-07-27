Japan to Gradually Allow Re-Entry of Some Foreign Residents in August: Dependent on Increasing PCR Testing Capacity

Japan plans to double PCR testing capacity for international arrivals starting on August 1 and to gradually permit re-entry of foreign nationals who have residency status in Japan starting as early as next month. Priority will be given to foreign residents and international students who left Japan before April 2nd and who have been unable to return due to entry bans implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Specific conditions for re-entry and the number of people allowed to re-enter will depend on the capacity to expand airport PCR testing capacity. This is according to the Nikkei newspaper.

By August 1st, the government plans to double the capacity to run PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests at the country’s airports to about 4,000 per day. By September, Japan aims to set up “PCR Centers” at three airports: Narita, Haneda, and Kansai International. This is expected to increase inspection capacity to 10,000 people per day.

Japan implemented a large-scale entry ban on foreign nationals starting on April 3rd. The original list of 73 banned countries has been gradually expanded to cover 146 countries as of July 27th.

As a general rule, even foreign residents whose domicile is Japan cannot re-enter the country if they left after April 3rd.

On June 12th, Japan’s Immigration Services Agency published specific examples of exceptional cases where foreign nationals may be allowed to re-enter the country with a re-entry permit even if they are from countries subject to entry ban to Japan.

As reported by Japan Today, Japan’s expatriate community has been incensed by the government’s prior refusal to let foreign residents back in except under “special exceptional circumstances,” an ambiguous set of narrow criteria, including the death of a family member, treatment at a foreign medical institution, and summons from a foreign court to appear as a witness.

As mentioned above, one of the bottlenecks to easing re-entry conditions is the capacity to test people for the novel coronavirus. Anyone entering Japan from countries that are currently on the banned list is required to be tested, including Japanese citizens, foreigners currently holding residency status, and foreigners entering Japan for the first time. The planned increase in testing capacity to about 10,000 tests per day by September will seemingly streamline re-entry procedures.

In order to speed up testing, Japan also plans to introduce a newly approved antigen test using saliva. The results will be available 30 minutes after the sample is collected. The PCR test currently in use requires a mucous swab and takes one to two days to produce results.

The entry ban has had a severe impact foreign residents of Japan who have been locked out of the country. Of the 208,000 currently abroad, roughly 88,000 people including students and skilled workers who left the country before the travel ban took effect will be given priority (Source: Japan Today).

The immigration agency will also consider the requests and needs of industries and businesses which have been impacted by the entry ban in deciding which categories of visa holders will be given priority for re-entry. Highly-skilled professionals, medical professionals, specific skills visa holders, and student visa holders are thought, for example, to have the potential to make important economic contributions to Japanese society.

Countries and regions which have been successful in controlling the spread of the virus in their own population will also have priority in re-entry to Japan. However, even for the twelve Asian countries (including China, South Korea, and Taiwan) that are in bilateral discussions with Japan to resume cross border travel, additional coronavirus testing measures may be required.

Flights to and from Thailand and Vietnam are set to resume this month with 14-day quarantine periods to be imposed on travelers.

Foreign residents who departed Japan after April 3rd or who have newly obtained a visa with plans to move here will be given lower priority for entry to Japan.

