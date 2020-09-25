Japan to Reopen Borders to Foreigners on Oct 1, Tourists not Included

JiJi Press reports that the Japanese government will allow the partial resumption of new immigration from all countries starting on October 1st, but will continue to ban the entry of tourists.

People holding mid- to long-term residency visa statuses (of three months or longer) will be allowed to enter the country, subject to measures meant to prevent the spread of the virus. Up to about 1,000 people a day will be allowed in.

The decision was made on September 25th at the Prime Minister’s Office’s Headquarters for Countermeasures against Coronavirus Infectious Diseases at the Prime Minister’s Office. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pointed out that “resuming international traffic is essential for economic revitalization,” and indicated that the government plans to gradually expand the scope of easing the acceptance of immigrants.

Currently, Japan bans entry of people from some 159 countries and regions around the world. In principle, foreigners are not allowed to enter the country, with certain exceptions (including, for example, people with residency visas, including permanent residents). Sixteen countries and regions, primarily in Asia, where the infection situation has been deemed to have stabilized, have been selected to resume travel and negotiations have started to allow business people from these countries to enter the country.

Source: JiJi Press, September 25, 2020

Lead photo: Taken April 26, 2016. People at the arrival lobby in Narita International Airport via iStock