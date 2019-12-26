Japanese Bank Schedules for Year End Holidays 2019

If you’re going to be in Japan over the new year holiday (年末年始) you might want to keep in mind your bank’s operating hours. Although cashless payment options are growing in popularity, those who rely on cold-hard cash will need to be prepared before banks close for the new year holiday. ATMs will generally still be accessible, though.

If you don’t see your bank or credit union listed here, check your bank’s website for the latest info.

JP Post Bank

JP Post Bank Holiday Hours

Banks will be closed from December 31 through January 4.

ATMs will be open over the New Year holidays.

Mitsubishi UFJ Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Bank Holiday Hours

Banks will be closed from December 31 through January 5.

ATMs will be open over the holidays.

ATM hours:

December 31: Saturday Hours

January 1 to January 3: Holiday Hours

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Bank Holiday Hours

Banks will be closed from December 31 through January 3. January 4 and January 5 will open under holiday hours.

ATMs at branch locations will be open throughout the year end holidays.

You will not be able to use Mitsubishi UFJ Bank ATMs or other financial institution ATMs from January 1 through January 3.

Mizuho Bank

Mizuho Bank Holiday Hours

Banks will be closed from December 31 through January 5.

24 hour ATMs will still be open, but from December 31 through January 5 Holiday Rates will be in effect for any ATM fees.

There are a few ATMs which will not be able to be used during January 1 to January 3 (BANCS and MICS joint bank ATMs).

Resona Bank

Resona Bank Holiday Hours

Banks will be closed from December 31 through January 4.

ATMs will be open.

In general, make sure your banking is done before the 31st to avoid any potential emergencies next week. Although ATMs will be open, hours and fees will vary from bank to bank.

