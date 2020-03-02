Japanese companies to be required to disclose the number of foreigners they hire and post-hiring training practices

The Japanese government plans to roll out a number of policies aimed at making it easier for international students to find employment at Japanese companies post-graduation. This is according to a recent report by the Nikkei newspaper. The key measures would require Japanese companies to disclose the number of foreigners they have hired and their employee training policies.

Of the approximately 24,000 international students graduating from university and graduate school in Japan, only about forty percent find employment with Japanese companies. The goal of the government’s new rules is to support foreign students in Japan, to help lead to the growth of Japanese companies, and more concretely to raise the percentage of foreign students hired by Japanese companies from forty to fifty percent.

Making job requirements and Japanese-level requirements clearer for foreign job seekers

The government’s new reporting requirements are based on the premise that many Japanese companies do not provide clear information on their recruitment policies and the level of Japanese required by foreign job seekers, including international students.

The lack of information is thought to often lead to situations where a foreign student ends up being hired by a Japanese company but does not receive adequate post-hiring acceptance and training to help them integrate into the company. These foreign employees often leave companies shortly after they are hired.

Disclosing hiring policies, results, and post-hire support

The Japanese government is coordinating with major economic organizations, including the Japanese Business Federation (Keidanren) and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) to ask that their member companies disclose key information about their recruitment policies and employment of foreign job seekers. The government will request Japanese companies to indicate clearly on recruitments sites such things as their recruitment policies, hiring results, and Japanese-language requirements for non-Japanese job seekers.

Some major companies have already put in place policies to help foreign employees adapt to life at a Japanese company. For example, Ebara Corporation, a major manufacturer of pumps and turbines, does not require a high level of Japanese proficiency for foreign recruits and offers Japanese language classes to new hires, as well as help with opening a bank account and getting a smartphone.

The government would like companies to more widely publicize online their post-hiring support for foreign employees.

Coordinating with job recruitment sites

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will be collaborating with Riku Navi, a major Japanese job recruitment site, to feature companies that are active in disclosing information about their hiring of foreign job seekers, especially recent graduates of Japanese universities. Featured companies will disclose data on the number of foreigners they have hired in the last few years, the breakdown by nationality, and the level of Japanese required at the time of hiring, as well as the level required post-hiring.

The government is also looking to collaborate with other job sites to more widely publicize information about foreign job seekers.

Concrete measures

The government also plans to provide concrete measures for companies to follow, both during the hiring process and post-hiring support for foreign employees

Companies will be required to publicize the number of foreign employees they’ve hired, the specific skills required for employment, language learning support post-hiring, and career paths open to foreign employees.

With respect to hiring recent foreign graduates, companies will be required to

Disclose their policies for hiring and actual hiring results. For example, what are the actual job requirements and skills needed to apply? Breakdown by gender, nationality, number of foreigners hired in the last few years. Make clear the level of Japanese required For example, do applicants need a high level of Japanese? Make clear their policies for post-hiring support For example, support for language learning and living in Japan. Specify the requirements for salary raises and promotion Provide a model of what possible career paths.

The Japanese government is apparently suggesting that transparency of information is key to improving the environment for job hunting by international students and other foreigners in Japan. The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will also be tasked with dispatching consultants to 200 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) nationwide to help with the recruitment and training of foreign employees.

Source: Nikkei, March 2, 2020 (in Japanese)

