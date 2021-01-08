JR East to Move Up Last Trains in Response to State of Emergency

JR East plans to move up scheduled last trains on its lines starting as early as next week, in response to a request from the governors of Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa.

The company had already planned to move up the last train on JR East lines in March 2021, but decided to push the change earlier in order to help support the effectiveness of the state-of-emergency that will go into effect today.

JR East plans to announce the change as early as next week. The change is not immediately being announced to coincide with the start of the state-of-emergency in order to avoid confusion among passengers.

In the near future, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLIT) also plans to request private railway operators in the greater Tokyo to move up the final train on their lines.

