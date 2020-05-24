Kanagawa City of Yamato to be First in Japan to Propose Outlawing Smartphone Zombies

The city of Yamato in Kanagawa prefecture will propose an ordinance to the June city council to prohibit people from operating their smartphones while walking on roads and in parks. If the ordinance passes, it will be the first law in Japan to clamp down on aruki-sumaho (“walking smartphone”, 歩きスマホ), although the ordinance does not impose any penalties for violators.

The aim of the proposed ordinance is to prevent accidents, such collisions with other pedestrians, bicycles, and vehicles, and to keep people from falling downstairs or off of station platforms. The city hopes that the ordinance will have a deterrent effect, despite the lack of an enforcement mechanism.

Rise of the smartphone zombies

According to the Tokyo Fire Department, from 2014 to 2018, 165 people were rushed to hospital as a result of smartphone zombie-related accidents. The popularity of games and map applications that use GPS such as “Pokemon GO” (which was released in Japan in July 2016), has also been cited as a a factor in people walking while glued to their device screen.

Yamato City conducted its own survey on aruki-sumaho in January this year, and found that 11% of people on weekdays at Chuo Rinkan Station on the Odakyu Enoshima Line and 13% on Saturdays at Yamato Station were “walking smartphones”.

The city decided to forward a proposed aruki-sumaho ordinance to the city council for consideration after receiving many supportive comments from residents during the public comment period in March and April.

The proposed regulations stipulate that if someone is operating a smartphone or other mobile device while in an outdoor public place they must be in a stopped state that does not obstruct the passage of other pedestrians. A city official said that the city will start with raising public awareness, then conduct a fact-finding survey to see how effective the ordinance is in changing behavior, and may introduce penalties, if necessary.

According to Yamato city officials, Kyoto prefecture has an ordinance in place that imposes a “duty of effort” on people to “refrain from acts that attract their attention from vehicles, like walking with a smartphone”, but doesn’t go so far as to say that they have to be stopped in a public place while operating a smart phone.

Honolulu is thought to be the first major city in the world to have a “walking smartphone” regulation (passed in 2017), which allows the police to fine pedestrians up to $35 for viewing their electronic devices while crossing streets in the city and surrounding county.

Source: Mainichi newspapaer, May 24, 2020 (in Japanese)

Lead photo: iStock