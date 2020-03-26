Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba Prefectures Tell Residents to Avoid Unnecessary Travel To Tokyo: Coronavirus Countermeasure

The governments of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba prefectures, which surround Tokyo, have called on residents to avoid non-essential travel to the city, in response to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases reported overnight. As reported by JapanToday, Tokyo Governor Koike told a news conference today that the situation was”severe” after 41 new cases were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday alone.

The governors of the prefectures are expected to hold press conferences later today to strongly urge people to stay at home.

Based on stats compiled by the Tokyo metropolitan government, a total of about 2.82 million people a day commute to Tokyo from the three prefectures: 1.07 million from Kanagawa, 940,000 from Saitama, and 720,000 from Saitama.

Japanese media reports that Governor Koike will have a telephone conference with the governments of Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba prefectures in order to cooperate on coronavirus countermeasures. It is believed that any efforts at mitigating the spread of the virus in Tokyo would be ineffective if the flow of people from surrounding prefectures is not also stopped.

Source: Yahoo News, March 26, 2020 (in Japanese)

Lead photo: People waiting on a train platform in Chiba, January 30, 2020 (iStock)