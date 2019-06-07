Level 4 Evacuation Advisory Issued for Parts of Hiroshima Prefecture Due to Threat of Landslides

The Japan Meteorological Agency(JMA) has issued a Level 4 evacuation advisory for parts of Hiroshima Prefecture due to extremely heavy rain that may lead to landslides and overflowing rivers. A Level 4 advisory is the second highest level on the JMA’s new 5-tier disaster warning system. It means that the government advises all people in the affected areas to evacuate. The advisory affects about 220,000 people.

The Level 4 advisories apply to the following areas:

Parts of the City of Hiroshima

Towns of Kaita and Saka

All of the town of Kumano

The JMA has advised people to be aware of possible flooding in low-lying areas, landslides and overflowing rivers, as well as lightning, tornadoes and other strong gusts.

Heavy rain has fallen since the early morning hours of June 7th in Hiroshima prefecture. It was forecast that up to 150 millimeters of rain could fall on the prefecture over the 24-hour period up until 6 a.m. on June 8th.

Over the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m. on June 8, the JMA forecasts:

Up to 200 millimeters of rain in the Shikoku region in western Japan

120 millimeters in the southern Kyushu region in southwestern Japan, the Kinki region in western Japan and the Tokai region in central Japan.

Up to 100 millimeters of rain in the northern Kyushu region.

A Level 4 advisory means that:

Potentially fatal landslides may be imminent.

You should evacuate immediately from designated landslide-prone areas and surrounding ground as the situation requires.

Top image: Google Map of Kumano Town, Hiroshima

News source: Mainichi, June 7, 2019