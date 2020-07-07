Level 5 Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Gifu Prefecture – Take immediate measures to protect lives

At 6:30AM on July 8th, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a special heavy rain warning in Gifu prefecture, in central Honshu, the main island of Japan. The JMA said that in the region around Hida City, Chuno (中濃, in the central region of Gifu) and Tono (東濃, southeastern Gifu), heavy rain is falling at levels never before recorded.

The issued warning level is a Level 5 (the highest level), meaning that people must take immediate measures to protect lives. People who are not able to evacuate to the outdoors due to heavy rain or flooding, are advised to move to the second-floor.

Weather News Japan reports that the Hida River in the Kiso River system has flooded near Hagiwara-cho, in the city of Gero.

Source: Tenki.jp, in Japanese