List of Free and Affordable Japanese Classes Near You in Japan — By Prefecture

In almost every prefecture in Japan, free or very affordable Japanese classes are offered to foreign residents by local non-profit international exchange associations. The classes are taught by volunteers and usually held at a community center or other public facility.
How to find free Japanese classes near you
Use the links below to find free or very affordable Japanese classes near you. The cities and prefectures with the highest foreigner population are at the top of the list. Below that, scroll to find your prefecture, listed from northern to southern Japan.
Who
Classes are open to all local foreign residents, regardless of your language level. Most classes are meant for beginners, but some organizations also offer classes for intermediate-level language learners.
Cost
Usually free. Some associations charge a very nominal fee (¥100 to ¥500 per class). Usually you have to pay for the textbook or materials out-of-pocket. Text books usually cost a few thousand yen.
When
Class schedules vary by organization, but are usually held once or twice a week throughout the year; and many will allow you to join anytime during the year.
How to apply
Application procedures vary by organization but usually it’s just a simple paper form (name and contact info) or by phone or e-mail.
Why?
You know why, folks. Not only will you get to learn Japanese for free from native speakers, but it’s also a chance to meet local residents and make new friends!
The local international associations which offer these classes also often offer free support services for foreign residents like PDF guides to living in the city, consultation services for problems you may be facing as a foreign resident, and cultural exchange events and cooking classes.
Tokyo
Tokyo Nihongo Volunteer Network
List of Japanese classes in the Tokyo 23 Wards
Saitama
Saitama International Association
List of Japanese classes in Saitama
Chiba
Chiba Convention Bureau and International Center
List of Japanese classes in Chiba
Note: Links to clickable map of classes available by city in Chiba.
Chiba City
Chiba City International Association
List of Japanese classes in Chiba City
Kanagawa
Kanagawa International Foundation
List of Japanese classes in Kanagawa
Note: Including classes in Yokohama, Kawasaki, Sagamihara, Yokosuka, Yamato, Fujisawa, Hiratsuka, Kamakura, etc.
Osaka
Osaka City Board of Education
List of Japanese classes in Osaka
Note: Links to official list compiled by the Osaka City Board of Education, but actual classes are offered by local volunteer organizations.
Aichi
Aichi International Association
List of Japanese classes in Aichi
Note: Links to a Japanese (PDF). Use Google Translate to find classes in your city. About 200 classes offered throughout various cities in Aichi.
Nagoya City
Aichi Prefectural Government
List of Japanese classes in Nagoya
Note: Links to a Japanese (PDF). Use Google Translate to find classes in your neighborhood.
Ichinomiya City
Ichinomiya International Association
List of Japanese classes in Ichinomiya
Hokkaido
Sapporo
Sapporo International Communication Plaza Foundation
List of Japanese classes in Sapporo
Aomori
Aomori International Exchange Organization
List of Japanese classes in Aomori
Iwate
Iwate Intenational Organization
List of Japanese classes in Iwate
Miyagi
Miyagi International Association
List of Japanese classes in Miyagi
Akita
Akita International Organization
List of Japanese classes in Akita
Note: Links to English (Google Translation) of Japanese page.
Yamagata
Association for International Relations in Yamagata
List of Japanese classes in Yamagata
Note: With links to classes in Shonai, Mogami, Murayama, Okitama
Fukushima
Fukushima International Association
List of Japanese classes in Fukushima
Note: Links to English PDF of list by city in Fukushima.
Ibaraki
Ibaraki International Association
List of Japanese classes in Ibaraki
Tochigi
Tochigi City
Tochigi City International Center
List of Japanese classes in Tochigi City
Note: Links to English (Google Translation) of Japanese page.
Utsunomiya City
Utsunomiya City International Association
List of Japanese classes in Utsunomiya City
Gunma
Gunma Association of Tourism, Local Products & International Exchange
List of Japanese classes in Gunma
Note: With links to 14 cities in Gunma.
Niigata
Niigata International Association
List of Japanese classes in Niigata
Note: Links to list of classes by region: Joetsu, Chuetsu, Kaetsu, Sado
Toyama
Toyama International Center
List of Japanese classes in Toyama
Note: With links to 7 cities in Toyama.
Ishikawa
Ishikawa Foundation for International Exchange
List of Japanese classes in Ishikawa
Fukui
Fukui International Association
List of Japanese classes in Fukui
Yamanashi
Yamanashi International Associaiton
List of Japanese classes in Yamanashi
Note: Links to English (Google Translation) of Japanese page.
Nagano
Nagano Prefectural Government
List of Japanese classes in Nagano
Note: Links to Japanese PDF. Use Google Translate to find classes in your city.
Gifu
Gifu International Center
List of Japanese classes in Gifu
Shizuoka
Shizuoka Association for International Relations
List of Japanese classes in Shizuoka
Mie
Mie International Exchange Foundation
List of Japanese classes in Mie
Shiga
Shiga Intercultural Association for Globalization
List of Japnaese classes in Shiga
Kyoto
Kyoto International Cultural Association
List of Japanese classes offered by the Kyoto International Cultural Association
Kyoto YWCA
List of Japanese classes offered by the Kyoto YWCA
Hyogo
Hyogo International Association
List of Japanese classes in Hyogo
Nara
Nara Prefectural Government
List of Japanese classes in Nara
Note: Links to English PDF.
Wakayama
Currently not able to confirm a reliable source of info on classes in Wakayama.
Tottori
Tottori Prefectural International Exchange Foundation
List of Japanese classes in Tottori
Shimane
Shimane International Center
List of Japanese classes in Shimane
Note: Links to English (Google Translation) of Japanese page.
Okayama
Okayama Prefectural International Exchange Foundation
List of Japanese classes in Okayama
Note: Scroll to the middle of the page for the English PDF of class locations.
Hiroshima
City of Hiroshima
List of Japanese classes in Hiroshima City
Note: Links to PDF in Japanese and English.
Yamaguchi
Yamaguchi International Exchange Association
List of Japanese classes in Yamaguchi
Tokushima
Tokushima International Association
List of Japanese classes in Tokushima
Kagawa
Kagawa International Exchange Center
List of Japanese classes in Kagawa
Ehime
Ehime Prefecture International Center
List of Japanese classes in Ehime
Note: Links to PDF in English and Japanese.
Kochi
Kochi International Association
List of Japanese classes in Kochi
Note: Links to English (Google Translation) of Japanese page.
Fukuoka
Fukuoka International Exchange Foundation
List of Japanese classes in Fukuoka
Links to English (Google Translation) of Japanese page.
Saga
Saga Prefecture International Relations Association
List of Japanese classes in Saga
Nagasaki
Nagasaki City
List of Japanese classes in Nagasaki
Note: Links to English (Google Translation) of Japanese page.
Kumamoto
Currently not able to confirm a reliable source of info on classes in Kumamoto.
Oita
Oita International Plaza
List of Japanese classes in Oita
Miyazaki
Miyazaki International Foundation
List of Japanese classes in Miyazaki
Kagoshima
Kagoshima International Association
List of Japanese classes in Kagoshima
Okinawa
Okinawa International Exchange & Human Resources Development Foundation
List of Japanese classes in Okinawa
