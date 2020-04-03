Mobile Phone Contracts for Foreigners in Japan: What is the best mobile phone plan for foreigners?

Whether you’re coming to Japan as a short-term visitor or to live and work, one of the first things you’ll need is a way to access the Internet and call people. Easy peasy, you might think. I’ll just walk into a shop and sign a contract. It can’t be that difficulty to get a good deal on a phone plan in a place as connected as Japan, right? Unfortunately, that’s not the reality. These are some of the issues you’ll have to deal with:

Mobile phone rate plans are notoriously complicated and opaque, even if you have good Japanese. Calling plans are expensive compared to rates offered in many other countries. Major carriers require binding contracts and charge a contract termination fee. There’s a lot of paperwork required to sign a contract. Language can be a barrier, depending on what store front you visit. To apply and pay your monthly bill, you’ll need a credit card or Japanese bank account. Major carriers do not offer services for people in Japan on a short-term basis (like tourists and working holiday)

So what is the best option if you’re looking for a simple, flexible, and cost-efficient mobile phone plan in Japan?

Mobile Contract: 3 Reasons Why JPSmartSIM is the most popular choice for foreigners in Japan

JPSmartSIM is ranked number one as the most popular SIM card among foreign nationals in Japan, with the best network coverage, and the highest level of customer satisfaction (based on a March 2019 survey by the Japan Marketing Research Association).

A SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) is a piece of plastic that slots into your smartphone (or mobile phone) that acts as your unique ID, so that you can connect to a mobile phone network. By using a SIM card, you can bring your smartphone from your home country, get a local phone number and be able to connect to the local mobile phone network.

Here’s why JPSmartSIM is ranked number one in Japan!

Simple application procedure – With multi-language support

To apply, all you need is your passport or Residence Card. It takes just a few minutes to fill out the online application.

Detailed info on the various services offered by JPSmartSIM is available on their website in English (and also in Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Bahasa Indonesian, and Portuguese).

If you apply online, they’ll be able to ship your SIM card on the same day.

You can apply for a range of services with JPSmartSIM. How do you choose the right one?

If you mainly access the Internet on your phone, JPSmart Data is the better option. This plan gives you Internet access (a data plan) plus an IP phone-calling plan. For this plan, you can apply with a passport or Residence Card.

is the better option. This plan gives you Internet access (a data plan) plus an IP phone-calling plan. For this plan, you can apply with a passport or Residence Card. If you use your phone to access the Internet and you make a lot of calls, JPSmart Call is the better option. This plan gives you Internet access (a data plan) plus a local number with a 070 or 080 prefix. For this plan, you can apply with a Residence Card.

Pay your bill at a convenience store – You don’t need a credit card or Japanese bank account

With JPSmartSIM, you can pay your bill:

At a convenience store (LAWSON, MiniStop, Family Mart)

By credit card (VISA, MasterCard, JCB, American Express, Diners Club)

By pay card (WeChat, AliPay, UnionPay)

No binding contract or termination fees – Major carriers in Japan require a binding 2-year contract

JPSmartSIM is an extremely flexible service because you do not need to sign a binding contract and will not be charged a termination fee when you cancel. This makes it a terrific option if you’re in Japan for the short-term (tourists or people on working holiday) and the long-term (if you do want to commit yourself to a traditional two-year contract with a major carrier).

Even if you have to temporarily return to your home country, you can cancel with no penalty and re-start the service when you come back to Japan.

What if I’ve already signed a contract with another company? No problem!

Even if you are currently in a long-term contract with another company, you can easily switch to JPSmartSIM, save money, and keep your existing phone number.

Because DXHub, the company behind JPSmartSIM, offers Mobile Number Portability (MNP), if you switch you will be able to keep your existing phone number.

The procedure for applying for MNP with DXHub is straightforward:

Get your documents in order. Receive an MNP reservation number from your current provider. Apply for MNP at DXHub. Complete payment for the initial fee. DX Hub checks your identity verification documents. SIM card will be mailed to your registered address. Receive your SIM card. MNP will be transferred on your designated switchover date. Set up APN on your phone to get access to the Internet. APN (Access Point Name) is the name for the settings your phone reads to set up a connection to the gateway between your carrier’s cellular network and the public Internet.

For details on the process, please see this page: DXHub Mobile Number Portability.

Save on your monthly cost by switching to DXHub – Introducing the MNP Campaign!

DXHUB, which offers the JPSmartSIM service, is currently offering a campaign for people switching from other carriers. With this offer, you could more than make up for the average cancellation fee for a standard two-year contract with a major carrier.

If you sign up for a 6-GB data plan or higher, for example, DXHub will waive the contract administration fee, give you the first month’s contract fee for FREE, and 50% off the second the third month contract fee. You could save as much as ¥14,960.

On top of that, you’ll be able to significantly cut down on your monthly costs. According to DXHub, the average monthly cost of a calling and data plan with a major carrier in Japan is ¥6,500. DXHub offers calling/data plans from as low as ¥2,480 per month, potentially saving you over ¥4,000 a month!

Things to be aware of when comparing plans with the major carriers

The major mobile phone providers in Japan (NTT, SoftBank, auKDDI) are, of course, the most well known options for people shopping for phone plans, but here are a few things to be aware of when you’re shopping around.

Major carriers offer a very limited number of calling/data plans and not many lighter plans, which means that you may end up paying for much more data or calling minutes than you’ll ever really use.

Major carriers often offer discounts that might seem to lower your monthly cost, but be aware that many of these discounts do not apply if you’ll be in Japan for less than two years or if you’re living alone (and not applying as part of a family), or living in a share house.

If you are a heavy data user, you could save substantially by switching to DXHub. The following numbers were compiled by DXHub. It shows the estimated annual cost for someone choosing a 20-GB monthly data plan. It assumes you will use the service for at least twelve months.

SoftBank: ¥71,760

Docomo: ¥71,760

auKDDI: ¥72,180

JPSim (DXHub): ¥65,780

