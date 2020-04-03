Not Staying Home: People Under 30 Account for 40% of COVID-19 Cases in Tokyo in Past 6 Days

Young people going out and nighttime activity in entertainment districts are the main causes of the rapid increase in new coronavirus cases in Tokyo in the past week. This is according to Tokyo metropolitan officials, who released data showing that people under 30 account for 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo in the past six days.

On April 3rd, the city reported 89 cases of people testing positive, a decrease of 8 compared to the April 2nd. However, the average daily number of cases in the past week is many multiples of the daily numbers compared to the previous week.

Tokyo government data shows that about one quarter of cases in the past six days identified in Shinjuku Ward were linked to contact at eating and drinking establishments. Female employees and touts in Kabukicho, one of Tokyo’s most famous red light districts, apparently make up the majority of that quarter.

Of 385 people who tested positive for the coronavirus between March 28th and April 2nd, 170 (44%) were in their thirties or younger. Of these 170, 69 were in their twenties and 86 were in their thirties. Young people tend to exhibit only mild symptoms of the disease.

However, city officials warn that as young people are continuing to go outside without being aware that they could be unwitting, asymptomatic carriers, they could transmit the virus to the elderly, who are much more prone to becoming critically ill. And if the number of severe cases increases, the city’s medical system may be overwhelmed.

Tokyo metropolitan officials say that one of the main ways to stop the spread of the virus is through tracing the contacts of young people who have already been found to be infected.

An analysis by Japan’s Ministry of Health suggests that infection through contact at nighttime entertainment districts is an important cause of the virus’s spread. The Ministry found that 38 people (including staff and customers) nationwide likely became infected through contact at eating and drinking establishments operating late-night to early-morning hours.

Medical authorities also say that conversations between people (such as between staff and customers) in close quarters in small, poorly ventilated eating and drinking establishments and places like karaoke bars carry a high risk for transmitting the virus.

Tokyo Governor Koike at a regular press conference on April 3rd reiterated the city’s urgent call for people to avoid nonessential outings. The city also plans to get the message out to young people via a video campaign.

Source: Sankei Shinbun, via Yahoo News Japan, April 3, 2020 (in Japanese), Tokyo metropolitan government website Tokyo COVID-19 Information

Lead photo: Shinjuku, taken in 2018, iStock stock photo