Preparing for Life during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics: Forecast of Busiest Stations and Lines- Part 1

In Part 1 of this series on the expected busiest stations and lines during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, we cover the first ten of about thirty Olympic venues in the greater Tokyo area.

Organizers forecast that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games will bring 10 million visitors to the Tokyo area. The preparations have been going on for years, but we’re now in the home stretch as the games are about six months from commencing on July 24th, with the opening ceremony.

How busy will it get?

If you are a resident of Tokyo and the surrounding suburbs, you may be looking toward the summer with a mix of excitement and dread, as you ponder how the games will impact your daily life. The sheer size of the increase in the temporary population of the city will certainly impact us.

Organizers are forecasting that the number of cars on the roadways in the Tokyo metro area will double, with a daily average increase of about 70,000 vehicles. The number of people using public transportation (trains and buses) is expected to increase by about 10 percent, with a daily average increase of about 800,000 people.

Dealing with the crowds

The Tokyo metropolitan government and organizers have suggested a number of strategies for dealing with the Olympic surge. For example, companies are being urged to offer flextime and telecommuting options to their employees during the Games. Many companies are also encouraging their employees to take their summer holidays during the Olympics and Paralympics and get out of town altogether.

If these options are not available to you, however, your next best bet is to avoid the most crowded stations and lines during the actual events. Of course, this advice can only help somewhat, as every train line in the Tokyo area is expected to see an increase in passenger traffic.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the games will be going on for an extended period of time.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: July 24 to August 9

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: August 25 to September 6

Many people coming to see the games will also extend their stay to travel around Tokyo and the rest of Japan.

Stations closest to venues

Below, we cover the first ten of thirty Olympic venues in central and western Tokyo and the closest stations to the venues, including the dates and times of the events.

1. Olympic Stadium (New National Stadium)

Venue Capacity

68,000

Olympic Events

Opening ceremony, closing ceremony, track & field, soccer

Forecast peak dates and times: July 24 to August 9 (9AM to 11PM)

Paralympic Events

Opening and closing ceremonies, track & field

Forecast peak dates and times: August 25 to September 9 (6:30AM to 11PM)

Nearest Stations to Venue

Aoyama Itchome (Tokyo Metro Ginza, Hanzomon; Toei Oedo lines)

Gaienmae (Tokyo Metro Ginza lines)

Kokuritsu-Kyogijo (Toei Oedo line)

Shinanomachi (JR Chuo-Sobu line)

Sendagaya (JR Chuo-Sobu line)

Kita Sando (Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin)

2. Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Venue Capacity

7,000

Olympic Event

Table tennis

Paralympic Event

Table tennis

Nearest Stations to Venue

Kokuritsu-Kyogijo (Toei Oedo line)

Sendagaya (JR Chuo-Sobu line)

3. Yoyogi National Gymnasium

Venue Capacity

10,200

Olympic Event

Handball

Forecast peak dates and times: July 25 to August 9 (9AM to 11PM)

Paralympic Event

Wheelchair rugby, badminton

Forecast peak dates and times: August 26 to September 9 (9AM to 10PM)

Nearest Stations to Venue

Harajuku (JR Yamanote)

Meiji Jingumae (Tokyo Metro Chiyoda, Fukutoshin)

4. Nippon Budokan

Venue Capacity

11,000

Olympic Event

Judo, Karate

Forecast peak dates and times: July 25 to August 8 (10AM to 9:30PM)

Paralympic Event

Judo

Forecast peak dates and times: August 28 to August 30 (10:30AM to 7:40)

Nearest Stations to Venue

Kudanshita (Tokyo Metro Tozai, Hanzomon; Toei Shinjuku lines)

5. Tokyo International Forum

Venue Capacity

5,000

Olympic Event

Weightlifting

Forecast peak dates and times: July 25 to August 5 (9:20AM to 10PM)

Paralympic Event

Powerlifting

Forecast peak dates and times: August 27 to August 31 (11AM to 10PM)

Nearest Stations to Venue

Yurakucho Station (JR Keihin-Tohoku, Yamanote; Tokyo Metro Yurakucho)

6. Ryogoku Kokugikan (Ryogoku Sumo Hall)

Venue Capacity

7,300

Olympic Event

Boxing

Forecast peak dates and times: July 25 to August 9 (11AM to 10:45PM)

Nearest Station to Venue

Ryogoku (JR Chuo-Sobu, Toei Oedo)

7. Baji Koen Equestrian Park

Venue Capacity

9,300

Olympic Event

Equestrian

Forecast peak dates and times: July 25 to August 8 (8AM to 10:45PM)

Paralympic Event

Equestrian

Forecast peak dates and times: August 27 to August 31 (3PM to 10:45PM)

Nearest Stations to Venue

Yoga (Tokyu Den-en-toshi line)

Sakura Shimmachi (Tokyu Den-en-toshi line)

Kyodo (Odakyu Odawara line)

Chitose Funabashi (Odakyu Odawara line)

Kamimachi (Tokyu Setagaya line)

Seijo Gakuenmae (Odakyu Odawara line)

8. Musashino no Forest Sport Plaza

Venue Capacity

7,200

Olympic Event

Badminton, modern pentathlon (Fencing)

Forecast peak dates and times: July 25 to August 6 (9AM to 11PM)

Paralympic Event

Wheelchair basketball

Forecast peak dates and times: August 26 to August 30 (9AM to 10:15PM)

Nearest Station to Venue

Tobitakyu (Keio line)

9. Tokyo Stadium (Ajinomoto Stadium)

Venue Capacity

48,000

Olympic Event

Soccer, rugby, modern pentathlon

Forecast peak dates and times: July 22 to August 8 (9AM to 10:30PM)

Nearest Stations to Venue

Tobitakyu (Keio line)

Nishi Chofu (Keio line)

Chofu (Keio line)

10. Musashinomori Park

Venue Capacity

No official forecast

Olympic Event

Cycling

Forecast peak dates and times: July 25 to July 26 (11AM to 6:15PM)

You may also be interested in: Japan Rail to inspect shinkansen passenger luggage as part of anti-terrorism measures for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Lead photo: iStock