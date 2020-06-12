Re-Entry to Japan for Foreigners Permitted in These Special Cases: June 12 Entry Ban Update

On June 12th, Japan’s Immigration Services Agency published specific examples of exceptional cases where foreign nationals may be allowed to re-enter the country with a re-entry permit even if they are from countries subject to entry ban to Japan.

In order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Japan currently denies landing permission for foreign nationals from 111 countries. A list of countries subject to entry ban was first announced on April 3rd and subsequently amended on April 29th, May 16, and May 27. Please see the list below.

Until yesterday’s announcement, foreign nationals (even those holding re-entry permits) who had stayed in the countries or territories (listed below) within 14 days of applying for landing permission would, in principle, be denied entry to Japan by immigration authorities.

The order also applies to foreign residents with the following residency statuses, including their spouses and children:

永住者 (Eijū-sha) – Permanent Residents

日本人の配偶者 (Nihonjin no haigūsha) – Spouses of Japanese Nationals

定住者 (Teijū-sha) – Long-Term Permanent Residents

The entry ban does not apply to Japanese citizens or Special Permanent Residents (特別永住者).

Special Exceptions

On June 12th, Japan announced specific examples of cases where re-entry may be permitted depending on your individual situation.

If you left Japan before your home country was added to the entry ban list

1. A foreign national who departed from Japan with a re-entry permit (including a special re- entry permit) for a country or region before such country or region where the foreign national was staying became an area subject to denial of landing may be granted an exception to the entry ban. Please refer to the lists below to see when specific countries were added to the entry ban list. Examples of cases qualifying for this exception My family is staying in Japan and we have become separated.

I departed from Japan with my child who is enrolled in a Japanese educational institution, but my child is unable to go to school.

I need to re-enter Japan for treatment at a Japanese medical institution such as surgery (including re-examination) or childbirth.

I had to depart from Japan in order to visit a relative who was in critical condition abroad or to attend the funeral of a deceased relative.

I had to depart from Japan for treatment at a foreign medical institution such as surgery (including re-examination) or childbirth.

I had to depart from Japan after receiving a summons from a foreign court to appear as a witness. If you left Japan after your home country was added to the entry ban list or if you plan to depart from Japan to a banned country in the future 2. A foreign national who departed from Japan with a re-entry permit (including a special re- entry permit) for a country or region after such country or region where the foreign national was staying became an area subject to denial of landing (including cases where the foreign national intends to depart from Japan for such country or region in the future), may be granted an exception to the entry ban. Examples of cases qualifying for this exception I had to depart from Japan in order to visit a relative who was in critical condition abroad or to attend the funeral of a deceased relative.

I had to depart from Japan for treatment at a foreign medical institution such as surgery (including re-examination) or childbirth.

I had to depart from Japan after receiving a summons from a foreign court to appear as a witness.

Countries put on Japan’s entry ban list as of April 3

Asia: Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia

Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia Oceania: Australia, New Zealand

Australia, New Zealand North America: Canada, United States

Canada, United States South and Central America: Ecuador, Chile, Dominica, Panama, Brazil, Bolivia

Ecuador, Chile, Dominica, Panama, Brazil, Bolivia Europe: Iceland, Ireland, Albania, Armenia, Andorra, Italy, United Kingdom, Estonia, Austria, Netherlands, Northern Macedonia, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Kosovo, San Marino, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Vatican, Hungary, Finland, France, Bulgaria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Portugal, Malta, Monaco, Moldova, Montenegro, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Romania, Luxembourg

Iceland, Ireland, Albania, Armenia, Andorra, Italy, United Kingdom, Estonia, Austria, Netherlands, Northern Macedonia, Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Kosovo, San Marino, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Vatican, Hungary, Finland, France, Bulgaria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Portugal, Malta, Monaco, Moldova, Montenegro, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Romania, Luxembourg Middle East: Israel, Iran, Turkey, Bahrain

Israel, Iran, Turkey, Bahrain Africa: Egypt, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, Morocco

Countries added to Japan’s entry ban list as of April 29

South and Central America: Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominican Republic, Barbados, Peru

Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dominican Republic, Barbados, Peru Europe: Russia, Ukraine, Belarus

Russia, Ukraine, Belarus Middle East: Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates Africa: Djibouti

Countries added to Japan’s entry ban list as of May 16

Asia: Maldives

Maldives North America: Mexico

Mexico South and Central America: Colombia, Honduras, Bahamas, Uruguay

Colombia, Honduras, Bahamas, Uruguay Europe: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Africa: Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Cabo Verde, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau

Countries added to Japan’s entry ban list as of May 27

Asia: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan South and Central America: El Salvador, Argentina

El Salvador, Argentina Africa: South Africa, Guinea, Ghana

Contact

Adjudication Division, Immigration Department, Immigration Services Agency Tel: (Operator) 03-3580-4111 (Ext. No. 2796)

Source: Japan Ministry of Justice, Immigration Services Agency, June 12, 2020, (English PDF) Specific examples of cases where permission for re-entry may be granted due to being special exceptional circumstances（As of June 12）

