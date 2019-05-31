Real Estate Japan Home Internet Service

Real Estate Japan Home Internet is a home fiber-optic internet service designed for foreign residents of Japan. Our service is powered by two of Japan’s leading telecommunications companies: NTT East and NTT West.

Fiber-optic (Fiber-to-the-home, FTTH) or “Hikari Faiba” (as it’s called in Japanese) is the fastest and most popular option for home internet connection in Japan

Why choose Real Estate Japan Home Internet?

Real Estate Japan Home Internet is meant for foreign residents of Japan who want to have a reliable, high-speed and economical home internet connection without having to deal with the hassle of the language barrier. Why choose Real Estate Japan Home Internet?

Online application in English

Two plans to choose from, depending on how long you plan to be in Japan

English support throughout set-up and length of contract

Fast, reliable internet service powered by NTT East or NTT West

Initial set-up fee is FREE during campaign period, which ends on May 31, 2019 (usually ¥18,000)

Service Details and Fees

Real Estate Japan Home Internet is serviced by our partner ONI Internet Service and powered by NTT.

Service Speed

Maximum download speed is 1-Gbps. Please note that actual speed may vary depending on the conditions of your internet usage, line congestion and environmental conditions (such as wiring) to your building.

Service Area

Fiber optic connection is generally available in Japan’s big metropolitan areas like Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, and Kyoto, but it is not available everywhere. After you submit your application, we will check whether NTT is able to provide service to your building. Please be aware that your residence may not fall in NTT’s fiber optic service area, and we apologize in advance for any inconvenience.

Service Plans

You can choose from two service plans:

ONI Hikari Simple Plan

Initial fee: Free during campaign, which ends on May 31, 2019 (Usually ¥18,000)

One-time registration fee: ¥3,000

Monthly cost: ¥4,980

Security: McAfee 3 license included

WiFi Access Point included in plan

Internet Service Provider: JOINT ISP usage fee is included in monthly fee You can use any ISP, as long as it is compatible with FLET’s (NTT’s fiber optic network). If you choose to use another ISP, you must complete the ISP application and ISP set-up yourself.

Minimum usage period: 12-months. If you cancel anytime in the first 12-months of usage, you must pay for the remaining months.

ONI Hikari International Plan

Initial fee: Free during campaign period, which ends on May 31, 2019 (Usually ¥18,000)

One-time registration fee: ¥3,000

Monthly cost: ¥4,980

Security: McAfee 3 license included

WiFi Access Point included in plan

Internet Service Provider: JOINT ISP usage fee is included in monthly fee You can use any ISP, as long as it is compatible with FLET’s (NTT’s fiber optic network). If you choose to use another ISP, you must complete the ISP application and ISP set-up yourself.

Minimum usage period: 6-months.

Deposit: ¥10,000 The deposit will be refunded to you if you cancel the service. If you have any unpaid charges, this amount will be deducted from your deposit and the balance will be returned to you.



Payment: We accept payment by credit card, bank transfer or payment by invoice.

How long until I can start using the service?

It will take about 2 to 3 weeks from the time you complete your application to the time that we can schedule a date for line installation.

Service Flow

Submit your application using the form below. The service provider, ONI Internet Service, will check your application details and whether your residence is in NTT’s fiber optic service area. Receive your contract and service explanation documents by postal mail. Line/wiring installation. A technician will be dispatched to your residence. Plug in and set up in your Wireless Access Point, as explained in the service explanation docs. Start using the service!

Application Form