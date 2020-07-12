Real Estate Japan – Picture of the Day – Two Friends Fishing at Mizumoto Park

Mizumoto Park

Mizumoto Park is the biggest park in the Tokyo 23 Wards. It is known for its poplar trees, canals, a bird sanctuary and large pond. The park hosts the Iris Festival every June when thousands of irises burst into bloom.

Katsushika is located in the very northeast corner of Tokyo’s 23 wards.This area, along with the surrounding wards of Adachi, Sumida, and Edogawa are all considered shitamachi (lit. “lower city” referring to the historical distinction between higher city center areas and the lower surrounding areas). This part of the metropolis offers a quieter, slower kind of Tokyo lifestyle, as well as lower cost of living and lower average rent than for the city as a whole.