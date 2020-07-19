Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Amabie Wind Chimes

Amabie wind chimes at Satake Shopping Street (shoutengai) in Taito Ward, Tokyo. Amabie is a mythical sea creature with a bird’s head, human hair and a fish’s scaly body. Legend has it that in 1846, Amabie emerged from the ocean and spoke in human language, predicting six years of good harvests, followed by a wave of diseases. It spoke and advised people to “draw me” to rid themselves of disease. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the popularity of Amabie has surged in the last few months and has appeared everywhere from public service announcements, art, food, and fashion to an internet meme. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan.
Satake Shopping Street
Old-time 330-m shopping arcade with local shops and markets, salons, restaurants, festival & events.
Nearest stations are Okachimachi Station on the JR Yamanote and Keihin-Tohoku lines and Ueno-Okachimachi Station on the Oedo line.