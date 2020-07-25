Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Cat Sheltering From the Rain at Tennoji Temple

Tennoji Temple

Tennoji is a Buddhist Temple in the Yanaka district of Taito Ward. It was founded in 1274 and now lies on the edge of Yanaka Cemetery overlooking Nippori Station. Tennoji temple is surrounded by Yanaka Cemetery, which used to be a part of the temple premises. The temple today is known primarily for its large, several centuries old, bronze Buddha.

Exploring Taito Ward on a Budget

Taito Ward is the smallest ward by size, but it’s packed with things to see and places to visit. The major notable sights in Taito (Ueno Park, Asaksua, etc.) are all worth a visit but have already been quite extensively covered. Instead, we want to take this opportunity to show how you can really immerse yourself in this area of Tokyo, at a reasonable price!