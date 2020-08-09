Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Commuters at Tokyo Station

Tokyo Station

Tokyo Station is a major station in Tokyo and in the JR East rail network. It is also one of the capital’s main transportation and business hubs.

Located just east of the Imperial Palace, the Marunouchi district, literally, “inside the circle,” due to its location within the palace’s outer moat (on the west side of Tokyo Station) and considered to be Tokyo’s financial district. Japan’s three largest banks are headquartered here.

Tokyo Station is the busiest station in Japan, with more than 4,000 trains arriving and departing daily, and the fifth-busiest in Eastern Japan in terms of passenger throughput; on average, more than 500,000 people use Tokyo Station every day (Wikipedia).