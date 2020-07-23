Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Cruising on the Sumida River

A tour boat cruises on the Sumida River. A network of ferries, or “water buses,” serve Tokyo Bay and the Sumida River connecting Odaiba and Asakusa. Different companies offer different routes, but all offer views of prime Tokyo landmarks such as Tokyo Skytree and Rainbow Bridge. Taking the route from Kasai Rinkai Park to Odaiba, you will be able to see the Tokyo gate bridge, planes coming in and out of Haneda airport, and Tokyo bay. Pictured is the Hotaluna, which was designed by manga and anime artist Leiji Matsumoto to look like a spacecraft. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan. Taken July 19, 2020.
The Tokyo Bay Area spans the waterfront portions of Tokyo’s Chuo, Shinagawa, Minato, and Koto Wards. Primarily built on reclaimed land, these neighborhoods are well-known for the clean, upscale living environment that also provides a beautiful view of Tokyo and Tokyo Bay. The redevelopment projects in these areas have added many luxury apartment complexes to the landscape, which has attracted young families to the area. This combination of new developments and young families gives certain neighborhoods a young, modern feel.
