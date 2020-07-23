Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Cruising on the Sumida River

The Tokyo Bay Area spans the waterfront portions of Tokyo’s Chuo, Shinagawa, Minato, and Koto Wards. Primarily built on reclaimed land, these neighborhoods are well-known for the clean, upscale living environment that also provides a beautiful view of Tokyo and Tokyo Bay. The redevelopment projects in these areas have added many luxury apartment complexes to the landscape, which has attracted young families to the area. This combination of new developments and young families gives certain neighborhoods a young, modern feel.