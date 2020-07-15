Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Dusk at the Sumida River

The Sumida River is one of Tokyo’s main rivers, branching off from the Arakawa River in Kita ward and flowing about 24-km before emptying into Tokyo Bay. It runs through Adachi, Arakawa, Sumida, Taito, Koto and Chuo wards. The Sumida River Fireworks Festival (which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus) is one of Tokyo’s most iconic summer events. It normally takes place along the Sumida River, between Shirahige Bridge and Ryogoku Bridge. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan, July 12, 2020.
Kita Ward is literally “North Ward,” one of Tokyo’s northernmost districts, bordered by the cities of Kawaguchi and Toda (in Saitama prefecture) to the north and the wards of Adachi, Arakawa, Itabashi, Bunkyo, and Toshima to the east, south and west.
Like much of northern Tokyo, Kita Ward is largely populated by working-class families, single working people, and increasingly by foreign residents, mainly from Asian countries. Kita is crisscrossed by four rivers and has an abundance of green spaces, which also makes it very family friendly.
