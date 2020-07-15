Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Flying Kites at Horikiri Waterside Park

People flying kites at Horikiri Waterside Park in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan. Taken on June 27, 2020.
Horikiri Waterside Park
Landscape from Horikiri Waterfront Park in Katsushika Ward, Tokyo. Also popular in this area since the Edo period (1603–1867) is Horikiri Shobuen, a Japanese-style iris garden. This pleasant park is known for its 6,000 iris flowers of about 200 species that bloom every summer, in early to mid-June. Image via iStock.
Katsushika Ward is where you will find the lowest average rent for a 1R apartment in all of the Tokyo 23 Wards, at ¥52,600 ($492) per month.
Ranking of lowest average rent for a 1R apartment in the Tokyo 23 Wards. Please click on the image for the full rankings.