Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – FUJIFILM Square – Tokyo on My Mind Exhibition

FUJIFILM SQUARE “Tokyo on My Mind Exhibition” by Takeyoshi Tanuma. The FUJIFILM SQUARE showroom is located in the Tokyo Midtown complex in Roppongi, Tokyo. The showroom features the Photo History Museum where visitors can learn more about the history of cameras and photographs, as well as a retail outlet with a wide range of skincare and supplement products. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan

FUJIFILM SQUARE

Admission is free. Open from 10AM to 7PM.

Roppongi

Roppongi is a district famous for its iconic nightlife scene and more recently as a high-end office and residential area with a large English-speaking expat community. Its most famous landmarks are the upscale Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown developments.

  • Daytime:  High-end residential and international business district with a cutting-edge art twist
  • Nighttime:  Bars, clubs, and karaoke galore!
  • Large ex-pat community. Abundant in English-friendly establishments and housing options.
  • Anything an urban dweller would want can be found at Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown

