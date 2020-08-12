Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Ginza Mitsukoshi Lion Wearing a Mask

Ginza

Ginza is a high-end neighborhood that seamlessly blends traditional and modern Tokyo. It is also a shopping paradise that is one of Tokyo’s premiere shopping destinations for foreign tourists. Ginza’s elite status is underscored by the fact that the price of land in Ginza’s shopping district (Ginza 5-chome) has ranked as the most expensive parcel of land in Japan for 33 consecutive years. In Ginza, you can find traditional buildings like Kabukiza, as well as the city’s most modern shopping destinations, including Ginza Six and GINZA PLACE.

The main streets of Ginza are lined with flagship stores of time-honored department stores, affordable brands and high-end luxury brands, including Mitsukoshi department store, Matsuya department store, Wako department store, Uniqlo, GU, Chanel and Louis Vuitton, etc. While shopping in Ginza, if you explore, you can also find many excellent Japanese-style snack bars (スナック), izakaya, and fine foods in the back alleys!

Ginza Pedestrian Paradise

Ginza Pedestrian Paradise is the main road running from Ginza-dori intersection to Ginza 8-chome intersection (approximately 1100m). It is a pedestrian promenade, closed to vehicle traffic, on weekends and end-of-the-year holidays.

When: Saturday, Sunday, holidays at the end of the year. Not open during inclement weather.

October~March 12:00~17:00

April~September 12:00~18:00