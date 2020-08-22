Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – How are you staying cool this summer?

Yasuhiro has been with Real Estate Japan for six years. He studied and worked in the U.S. for over ten years before returning to Japan to work in the Japanese real estate industry. He is passionate about improving transparency and access to the Japanese real estate market for Japanese and foreigners alike. Yasuhiro is head of Real Estate Japan’s investment support services for foreigners and leads Real Estate Japan’s home buying and “how to rent an apartment in Japan” seminars.

See the list of current and upcoming online seminars and reserve a seat here!

These popular seminars are free of charge but seating is limited and seats usually fill up quickly.