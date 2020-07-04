Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Japan Olympic Museum

Torches from past Olympic games on display at the Japan Olympic Museum in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, near and National Olympic Stadium and Meiji Jingu Stadium. The Japan Olympic Museum opened on September 14, 2019. Visitors can immerse themselves in Olympic history and culture from Japan but also experience Olympic sports and try to compare their physical abilities to Olympians. An interesting feature of the museum is the section of the ceiling that is made from trees grown from seeds brought by athletes from abroad for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games. The trees have grown over the past 50 years in the northern town of Engaru in the Hokkaido Prefecture. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which were to take place this summer starting on July 23, have been postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan, July 2, 2020.
