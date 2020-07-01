Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Japan’s First City Center IKEA Store in the New “with HARAJUKU” building

Japan’s first city-center IKEA store opened in the brand new “with HARAJUKU” building at the beginning of June in the upscale neighborhood of Harajuku. “with HARAJUKU” has three sub-floors and nine above-ground levels featuring restaurants, co-working spaces, shops and an event hall. Residential apartments occupy the 4th to 9th floors. The “with HARAJUKU” complex also boasts a spacious wooden terrace (“with HARAJUKU Park”) where you can relax and enjoy the green surroundings of Meiji Jingu and Yoyogi Park, across the street. Photo by Real Estate Japan staff