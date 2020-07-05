Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Kaminarimon Gate at Sensoji

Dive Deeper

Taito Ward is the smallest of the 23 special wards of Tokyo but is home to a few famous neighborhoods. The popular Asakusa district is located in Taito, where the oldest temple in Tokyo (Senso-ji) can be found. Getting to know the area around Asakusa is a great way to feel connected to the history of Tokyo, especially through the various festivals that occur throughout the year at each shrine. Taito is also where you’ll find Ueno Park and Ueno Zoo, two very popular destinations for residents and visitors alike.

Taito Ward ranks high for affordable rent in traditional neighborhoods like Iriya and Kuramae.