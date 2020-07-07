Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Kanda Crossing

Kanda Crossing at night. Close to the heart of business in Tokyo, Kanda is a bustling and lively area where you can find quiet pockets of history tucked away behind all the business activity. Due to its central location, there is access to a wide variety of train and subway lines. Ideal for people who want city-center living and students studying at one of the many universities in the area. When the sun sets and the workday is over, Kanda has a reputation for being a salaryman haunt, but there are enough izakaya and pubs here for anyone, salaryman or not, to find a favorite watering hole. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan.