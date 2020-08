Akabane Nature Observatory Park

Information via GoTokyo – The Official Tokyo Travel Guide

Akabane Nature Observatory Park was created by professional landscapers and volunteers to allow visitors a chance to experience the non-urban side of Tokyo.

The park features a natural spring, a pond filled with turtles and an acorn wood filled with trees native to the area.

Akabane Station is the nearest station to the park. It is about a 25-minute walk so arriving by bus or taxi is recommended.