Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day — Labi Shinjuku East Exit… Looking a Little Empty

Labi Shinjuku East Exit. Labi is a major Japanese electronics chain (part of Yamada Denki). The Shinjuku East Exit branch was opened in 2010 and is located a few minutes walk from JR Shinjuku Station‘s East Exit. In addition to a wide range of electronics, the store also sells beauty-related appliances and makeup. The second basement floor stocks food, clothing and other goods and connects directly to Shinjuku Subnade Arcade. Across from the outlet on Yasukuni Dori is Kabukicho, Tokyo’s most well-known nightlife districts and one of the locations said to be responsible for the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Photo by Cindy Cañares for Real Estate Japan. Taken on July 20, 2020.

Shinjuku

Shinjuku is the name of a ward, neighborhood, and not just one but numerous train stations in Tokyo. For good reason, most tourist guides focus on JR Shinjuku Station, the granddaddy of all train stations in Japan.

In this guide, we focus on the residential neighborhoods surrounding the greater Shinjuku area. With JR Shinjuku Station at the center, the main residential areas clockwise around the station are:

  1. North: Okubo — Tokyo’s most well-known Korea Town
  2. Northeast: Kabukicho — Gritty, touristy, nightlife
  3. East: Shinjuku San-Chome — Mid- to high-end residential
  4. Southeast: Shinjuku Gyoen — Bordering Shinjuku National Garden to the north — Desirable, relaxed, high-end
  5. Southeast: Sendagaya — Bordering Shinjuku National Garden to the south — Artsy, cultural, Olympic Stadium
  6. South: Yoyogi – Yoyogi Park, high-end residential, very popular with western expats, family-friendly
  7. West: Nishi Shinjuku – Tokyo’s skyscraper district, Shinjuku as presented in “Lost in Translation”

Please click on the photo for the full Shinjuku Area Guide