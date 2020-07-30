Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day — Labi Shinjuku East Exit… Looking a Little Empty

Shinjuku
Shinjuku is the name of a ward, neighborhood, and not just one but numerous train stations in Tokyo. For good reason, most tourist guides focus on JR Shinjuku Station, the granddaddy of all train stations in Japan.
In this guide, we focus on the residential neighborhoods surrounding the greater Shinjuku area. With JR Shinjuku Station at the center, the main residential areas clockwise around the station are:
- North: Okubo — Tokyo’s most well-known Korea Town
- Northeast: Kabukicho — Gritty, touristy, nightlife
- East: Shinjuku San-Chome — Mid- to high-end residential
- Southeast: Shinjuku Gyoen — Bordering Shinjuku National Garden to the north — Desirable, relaxed, high-end
- Southeast: Sendagaya — Bordering Shinjuku National Garden to the south — Artsy, cultural, Olympic Stadium
- South: Yoyogi – Yoyogi Park, high-end residential, very popular with western expats, family-friendly
- West: Nishi Shinjuku – Tokyo’s skyscraper district, Shinjuku as presented in “Lost in Translation”