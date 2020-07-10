Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Lining Up at Ueno Zoo

People queuing to enter Ueno Zoo, Taito Ward, Tokyo. Ueno Zoo, Japan’s oldest and largest zoo, opened again on June 23rd, after a four-month closure to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. One of Ueno Zoo’s most popular residents is Xiang Xiang, a female giant panda cub who was born at the zoo on June 12, 2017. Xiang Xiang’s parents are on loan from China, and Xiang Xiang was supposed to be returned to China after two years, but China has agreed to extend her stay in Japan until the end of 2020. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan, July 7, 2020.

Taito Ward

Taito Ward is the smallest of the 23 special wards of Tokyo but is home to a few famous neighborhoods.

The popular Asakusa district is located in Taito, where the oldest temple in Tokyo (Senso-ji) can be found. Getting to know the area around Asakusa is a great way to feel connected to the history of Tokyo, especially through the various festivals that occur throughout the year at each shrine.

Taito is also where you’ll find Ueno Park and Ueno Zoo, two very popular destinations for residents and visitors alike. The neighborhoods outside the touristy areas are calm and quiet, and with Taito Ward being right next to the business districts of Chiyoda Ward, some of these neighborhoods might be the right fit for those working in downtown Tokyo.

Shinobazu Pond in Ueno Park attracts people many with its lotus plants. Click on the photo to jump to the Ueno Area Guide. Photo: Dick Thomas Johnson via Wikimedia Commons