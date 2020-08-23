Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, Kiba Park, Koto Ward, Tokyo. Photo by Scott Kouchi. Taken August 20, 2020.

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo was opened in March, 1995 in Kiba Park in eastern Tokyo, as a center for the systematic study, collection, preservation and display of contemporary art, focusing primarily on postwar Japanese art but encompassing a wide range of subjects from both Japan and abroad.

Prior to this there had been no single institute in Tokyo that dealt comprehensively with contemporary art and a need had long been felt for the establishment of a facility to trace the various trends in the field.

4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto City, Tōkyō-to 135-0022