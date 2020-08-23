Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo was opened in March, 1995 in Kiba Park in eastern Tokyo, as a center for the systematic study, collection, preservation and display of contemporary art, focusing primarily on postwar Japanese art but encompassing a wide range of subjects from both Japan and abroad.

Prior to this there had been no single institute in Tokyo that dealt comprehensively with contemporary art and a need had long been felt for the establishment of a facility to trace the various trends in the field.

4-chōme-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto City, Tōkyō-to 135-0022