Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – New Ticket Gates at Takanawa Gateway Station

These are the new automated ticket gates being tested at Takanawa Gateway Station (and Shinjuku Station) designed to make it easier for passengers to scan their tickets, with separate touch panels for IC Card and QR Code. The new ticket gates have also been designed to be more accessible to passengers in wheelchairs. Takanawa Gateway Station is the first station to open on the JR Yamanote line since Nishi Nippori in 1971, and started operations on March 14th. Photo by Kae Lu for Real Estate Japan
Takanawa Gateway Station, the first station to open on the JR Yamanote line since Nishi Nippori in 1971, started operations on March 14th. Takanawa Gateway Station, which is also served by the JR Keihin Tohoku line, is the 30th station on Tokyo’s iconic loop line.
Please click on the photo to learn more about Takanawa Gateway Station.