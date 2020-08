Otaru Canal

Located in the port city of Otaru on Hokkaido’s western coast and about 40-km from Sapporo, the Otaru Canal is the city’s most well-known landmark. It is a popular place for tourists and couples on date night, as it has a romantic atmosphere and is beautifully lit up at night with old-fashioned gas lamps! It is also the main sight of Otaru’s Star Light Path Festival.