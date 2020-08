Ikebukuro is a major entertainment/shopping district anchoring northwestern Tokyo, one of the city’s main transportation hubs and the second busiest train station in the world. Sunshine City is Ikebukuro’s city-in-a-city, a vertical shopping, dining, and entertainment destination complete with its own aquarium and planetarium! This chic-modern appeal is delicately balanced with Ikebukuro’s rich cultural history, making for a lively and energetic area with plenty to see and do.