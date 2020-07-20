Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – People Walking in Ginza on Sunday

Ginza is located in Chuo Ward, roughly between Yurakucho and Shimbashi Stations. It is home to some of the most expensive real estate in all of Japan and a number of famous department stores and luxury fashion labels.

The name “Chuo” refers to the location it holds within Tokyo (中央, chuo, means “center” in Japanese). This area comprises commercial and business districts just east of Tokyo Station like Nihombashi, where you’ll find the Tokyo Stock Exchange and more residential areas, primarily located on the man-made islands in Tokyo Bay.