Real Estate Japan Picture of the Day – Roots Sculpture at Toranomon Hills

The “Roots” sculpture by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa was installed in 2014 at Toranomon Hills, the tallest building in Tokyo with an architectural height of 255.5 m (838 ft). The sculpture is constructed with letters and characters of eight languages - Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Hebrew, Helvetic, Hindi, Japanese and Russian – and expresses the universal nature of global culture and the bonds that tie humanity together. Toranomon Hills, developed by Mori Building and one of the main landmarks in the Toranomon neighborhood, contains the boutique Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills hotel on the top floors, as well as private residential apartments, offices, conference space, and retail shops. Toranomon Hills Station, the newest station on the Hibiya line since the line opened in 1964, opened on June 6, 2020. The station is located between Kasumigaseki and Kamiyacho Stations and is linked directly to the Toranomon Hills Station Tower. Photo by Scott Kouchi for Real Estate Japan, July 2, 2020.